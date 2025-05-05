This specialty chemicals stock is in focus after H2 FY25 results - Details The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 53.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 5,82. The market cap of the company is 661 crore.

Shares of Mumbai-based pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing firm Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited (SPIL) are in focus after the company released its H2 and full-year FY25 financial results. The specialty chemicals firm has posted a 45 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the financial year 2024-25. The surge in the net profit was backed by export expansion, domestic sales and better margins from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) selling.

The counter opened flat at Rs 26.66 on the BSE but gained momentum and surged to touch the intraday high of Rs 27.99. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 27.50. In between, the counter touch the intraday low of Rs 26.21.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 53.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 5,82. The market cap of the company is 661 crore.

SPIL H2 FY25 Results

In the second half of FY25 or H2FY25, the company reported a 19 per cent rise in net sales to Rs 277. The firm's net profit went up to Rs 7 crore, a 43 per cent increase compared to H2FY24.

According to the company, its net profit for the entire fiscal year 2025 surged 45 per cent to Rs 15.95 crore, up from Rs 11.45 crore in the previous year. It has achieved a strong compound annual profit growth of 37 per cent over the past five years.

As per the industry overview shared by the company, India's pharmaceutical industry was valued at around $42 billion in 2021 and is likely to rise to around $66 billion by 2025 and potentially expand to between $120 billion and $130 billion by 2030.

Founded in 2008, Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited (SPIL) specialises in a host of products from rock chemicals intermediates and API to finish formulations and fully integrated pharmaceutical and chemical products. It has a global reach with its products being exported to the UK, Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Taiwan, and MENA regions.