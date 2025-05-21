This specialty chemicals company declares Q4 results, recommends final dividend - Check amount The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 192.05 and the 52-week high is Rs 438.60. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,644.97 crore.

Mumbai:

BSE smallcap company Fineotex Chemical has announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company, in a regulatory filing, said that its revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration is Rs 119,78 crore as compared to Rs 153.01 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended stood at Rs 20.13 crore. The board of directors has also recommended a final dividend.

Dividend 2025

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. However, this is subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

"The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.40/- per equity share (20% of face value of Rs. 2/- each) which amounts to Rs. 4,58,30,036/- (Rupees Four Crore Fifty Eight Lakhs Thirty Thousand and Thirty Six only) subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the filing reads.

The company also said that it paid a total dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share in FY 25

Consolidated Q4 Results Highlights

Revenue from operations for the quarter is Rs 119.78 crore.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended is Rs 20.13 crore.

Gross margin for the quarter ended is 36.22 per cent.

PAT Margin for the quarter ended is 16.81 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares of the company opened in the red today at Rs 240.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 257.35. The stock fell further to hit an intraday low of Rs 229, a fall of 11.01 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the scrip was still in the red at Rs 230.85.

The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 192.05, and the 52-week high is Rs 438.60. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,644.97 crore.

While the stock has given a multibagger return of 862 per cent in five years, it has corrected over 35 per cent in one year and 29 per cent in six months.