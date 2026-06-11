This speciality chemicals stock in focus on expanding US footprint with wholly-owned subsidiary: Details

Mumbai:

Shares of speciality chemicals Sudarshan Pharma will be in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that it has expanded its global footprint with the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States. The stock had ended the last volatile trading session flat. It opened with a minor dip at Rs 34.99 but bounced back to touch the intraday high of Rs 35.40, representing a gain of Rs 0.4 or 1.14 from the previous close of Rs 35. However, it faced pressure at those levels and closed the trading session at Rs 35. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 842.31 crore. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of Rs 36.95, hit on May 27, 2026. The 52-week low of the counter is 18.50, touched on January 29, 2026.

The counter outperformed the sector by 0.46 per cent and traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Based on 2 per cent of the five-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 0.01 crore.

Company forms new wholly-owned subsidiary

The company, in an exchange filing, said that it has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Sudarshan Industries Inc., which was registered in Delaware on Friday, June 5, 2026. The company will be doing business as Sudarshan USA. According to the Mumbai-headquartered company, the move is part of its strategic objective to broaden its international operations and systematically enlarge its customer base across the United States.

The company also said that it has subscribed to 1,00,00,000 shares of Sudarshan USA at a face value of USD 0.00001 each. The total transaction aggregates to US $100 (approximately Rs 9,600).

Quarterly results of the company

The company's profit for the March quarter rose 44.80 per cent to Rs 10.73 crore, compared to Rs 7.41 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales also increased 36.72 per cent to Rs 220.92 crore, compared to Rs 161.59 crore previously.

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company's net profit increased by 55.64 per cent to RS 233 million (approximately USD 1.3 billion), compared to Rs 149.7 million (approximately USD 1.4 billion) in the previous year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)