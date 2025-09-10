This software firm to acquire AI-driven defence solutions company, shares end in green - Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 48.32. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of a small-cap company, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, ended the trading session in green as the company has shared updated information regarding the acquisition of an AI-driven defence solutions company. The company said that it has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the proposed acquisition of 3P Vision, a defence technology firm specialising in advanced AI, drone, and surveillance solutions. The company said that the goal of the acquisition is to improve its standing in the national security and defence technology industries in India.

Share Price Today

The stock started today's trading session at Rs 30.47, a gain of Rs 0.62 from the previous close of Rs 29.85. The stock later touched the high of Rs 30.95. In between, the counter hit an intraday low of Rs 29.90. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,334.59 crore.

The counter has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 3.36 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 48.32. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

The stock has yielded a positive return of 409.83 per cent in five years and 282.38 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 37.61 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, against the positive return of 3.72 per cent by the benchmark index.