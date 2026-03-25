This smallcap stock trades in green on extension of tenure of optionally convertible debentures, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, a small-cap company engaged in developing residential and commercial projects, are on investors' radar today. In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that it had earlier informed the stock exchanges on January 27, 2026, and February 28, 2026, about the conversion of optionally convertible debentures of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Square Port Shipyard Private Limited, into equity shares. The company has now approved the extension of the tenure of these optionally convertible debentures, carrying an interest rate of 0.01 per cent and totalling Rs 25 crore, by one more year. The tenure has been extended from April 9, 2026, to April 9, 2027.

The company has also approved a modification to the existing security arrangement. Under this change, a property located at Navase in Dapoli Taluka of Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, will be mortgaged.

Meanwhile, the stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 25.60 against the previous close of Rs 25.10 on the BSE. It later jumped to touch the high of Rs 25.96. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 25.60 with a gain of 1.99 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 691.51 crore.

Recent Order Win from NHAI

The company has recently secured multiple orders. On March 12, it informed the exchanges that it had received a new contract from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The contract involves the collection of user fees at the Chowlaggere toll plaza on the Hassan to Maranahalli section of NH-48 in Karnataka.

The project was awarded through an e-tender process. As part of the contract, the company will also be responsible for the care and maintenance of toilet blocks near the toll plaza, including the provision of necessary consumables. The total value of this contract is approximately Rs 27.15 crore.

Project from Tata Steel

Earlier, the company had announced that it received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited. The project involves the design, engineering, construction, and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada in Joda.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)