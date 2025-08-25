This smallcap stock to be focus as company receives LOA from Indian Railways - Check details The stock has given a multibagger return of 204 per cent in three years and 68.06 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 36.65 per cent in one year and 42.66 per cent so far this year.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) are expected to be in focus in the next trading session as the company has informed exchanges that it has received a Letter of Acceptances (LOAs) from Indian Railways. The company shared this information a couple of minutes before the market closed. As per the information shared, while two LOAs are from Northern Railways, one is from South Central Railway. The aggregate value of the work orders is Rs 1.73 crore.

The LOA received from South Central Railway is for Hafizpet railway station. "Provision of Coach Guidance Boards and At a Glance display boards at HFZ station. 2. Replacement of existing aged Solid state Plat form Announcement system at 20 stations over SC division for an amount of Rs. 53,67,040," the filing reads.

The order needs to be executed within twelve months.

The second LOA is related to the passenger amenities and expansion of the information system to facilitate the Divyangjan and utility shifting in connection with the Amrit Bharat station scheme at several stations for an amount of Rs 43.89 lakh.

Share Price Today

The stock ended the session at Rs 49.19 on the BSE, down from its previous close of Rs 50.35. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 48.79. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 114.74, and the 52-week low is Rs 44.50. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,185.54.

Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 204 per cent in three years and 68.06 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 36.65 per cent in one year and 42.66 per cent so far this year.

Share Market Today

Benchmark indices rebounded on Monday, with the BSE Sensex climbing 329 points, tracking a rally in global equity markets, on hopes of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut.

Buying in IT stocks were also instrumental in driving the markets higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 329.06 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,635.91. During the day, it jumped 492.21 points or 0.60 per cent to 81,799.06.