This smallcap stock in focus on allotment of 2.25 crore equity shares - Details here

Shares of smallcap company Vishal Fabrics are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that its fund raising committee has approved the allotment of 2.25 crore equity shares of face value Rs 5 each, at an issue price of Rs 30.60 per share pursuant to the conversion of an equal number of warrants issued earlier on a preferential basis. This issue price also includes a premium of Rs 25.60. The shares have been allotted on a preferential basis upon receipt of the amount of Rs 51.63 crore. The new equity shares will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

Shares Open In Green

Meanwhile, shares of the denim fabric manufacturer started today's trading session in the green despite a broadly weak trend in the Indian stock market. The counter opened at Rs 35.99 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 35.58. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 36.50, representing a gain of 2.58 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

However, it later dipped amid selling pressure and last seen it was trading at Rs 35.10 with a fall of 1.35 per cent.

The counter has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 4.39 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Profit Rises 13% in FY25

Earlier, the company stated that its profit increased by 13 per cent to Rs 28.84 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, despite global challenges and industry headwinds. The company had reported a profit of Rs 21.

13 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the Chiripal Group company rose by 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.43 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,451.29 crore in FY24.

Stock Market Today

