This smallcap stock in action despite fall in broader stock market - Details

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company HMA Agro are in action today even as the stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, tumbled in early trade. The counter opened in red at Rs 33 against the previous close of Rs 33.65 on the BSE. However, it bounced back and hit the intraday high of Rs 33.78. The market cap of the frozen meat exporter is Rs 1,663.06 crore.

The stock is in focus as the company has announced the dates for its board meeting to consider Q4 results.

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on May 29, 2025 to consider and approve the financial results for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25, along with the full financial year.

The filing said that the board will also consider and approve certain other proposals regarding availing Export Packing Credit (EPC) facilities and plan of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"To consider and approve the proposal for availing Export Packing Credit (EPC) facilities from Punjab National Bank as an additional exposure of Rs. 100 Crores," the filing reads.

The shares of the company made their market debut last year in July. They got listed with a premium of nearly 7 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 585.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of HMA Agro Industries was subscribed 1.62 times on the last day of subscription on June 23.

The Rs 480-crore IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 330 crore.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday mirroring weak trends in global equities amid the US fiscal worries along with debt concerns.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex, tanked 578.3 points to 81,018.33 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 203.45 points to 24,610.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 746.48 points lower at 80,832.82, and the Nifty quoted 233.80 points down at 24,575.65.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)