This smallcap stock gains in volatile market on back of Q4 results, dividend announcement - Check details

Shares of renewable energy player BCL Industries gained over 7 per cent today, i.e. on May 30, 2025, even as benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade. The stock started the session in the green as the company announced quarterly results and its board recommended a dividend for investors. The counter opened in gap up with a gain of 2.24 per cent today at Rs 40.21 against the previous close of Rs 39.33. The scrip gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 42.24, a gain of 7.4 per cent from its previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 40.84 even as the BSE Sensex traded 228.48 points lower at Rs 81,404.54. The NSE Nifty too was in red and down by 80.45 points or 0.33 per cent. It was trading at 24,753.15 at the time of writing the news.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 68.83, and the 52-week low is Rs 33. The market cap of the stock is Rs 1,195.12 crore.

Quarterly Results

The company has said that its net profit surged by 10 per cent YoY to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. The net profit of the company was Rs 23.10 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The sales of the company increased by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 722.77 crore in the quarter under consideration against Rs 597.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full financial year (FY 2025), the net profit of the company rose 5 per cent to Rs 94.97 crore as against Rs 90.30 crore in FY2025.

BCL Industries Dividend

The board of directors of the company has recommended an equity dividend of Rs 0.26 per share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. However, this is subject to declaration by the members at the 49th AGM of the company.

Dividend Payment Date

According to the information shared, the payment of the dividend will be made within 30 days of the declaration of the same.