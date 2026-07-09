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  4. This smallcap stock gains after two days, hits upper circuit amid rally in benchmark indices

This smallcap stock gains after two days, hits upper circuit amid rally in benchmark indices

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 194.26 crore for the quarter ended in March 2026. It had posted a net loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the year-ago period.

The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,900.11 crore.
The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,900.11 crore. Image Source : Pixabay
Mumbai:

Shares of small cap company Indiabulls gained on Thursday, July 9, 2026, after two consecutive days of declines, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from a sharp fall in the previous session amid foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks. The counter opened in red at Rs 28.12 but later gained momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 29.62 and was locked in 5 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,900.11 crore. The stock is just 3.85 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 30.76, hit on July 6, 2026. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 8.93. 

The scrip has outperformed the sector by 3.97 per cent and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. 

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 137.15 per cent in three years and 174.95 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has jumped 71.97 per cent, as compared to the correction of 8.39 per cent in the benchmark index. 

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 63.45. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Q4 profit at Rs 194 crore

Indiabulls Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 194.26 crore for the quarter ended in March 2026. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 418.39 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 149.15 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the net profit stood at Rs 346.13 crore as against a net loss of Rs 272.73 crore. Total income jumped to Rs 880.78 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 539.95 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company recorded sales bookings of Rs 2,752 crore, with 909 units and 21.6 lakh sq ft of area sold.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

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