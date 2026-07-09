This smallcap stock gains after two days, hits upper circuit amid rally in benchmark indices

Mumbai:

Shares of small cap company Indiabulls gained on Thursday, July 9, 2026, after two consecutive days of declines, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from a sharp fall in the previous session amid foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks. The counter opened in red at Rs 28.12 but later gained momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 29.62 and was locked in 5 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,900.11 crore. The stock is just 3.85 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 30.76, hit on July 6, 2026. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 8.93.

The scrip has outperformed the sector by 3.97 per cent and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 137.15 per cent in three years and 174.95 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has jumped 71.97 per cent, as compared to the correction of 8.39 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 63.45. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Q4 profit at Rs 194 crore

Indiabulls Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 194.26 crore for the quarter ended in March 2026. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 418.39 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 149.15 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the net profit stood at Rs 346.13 crore as against a net loss of Rs 272.73 crore. Total income jumped to Rs 880.78 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 539.95 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company recorded sales bookings of Rs 2,752 crore, with 909 units and 21.6 lakh sq ft of area sold.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)