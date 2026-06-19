This smallcap stock begins trading session in green even as benchmark indices tumble amid heavy selling

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company Sindhu Trade Links started the trading session in green even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade after a five-day rally, dragged by heavy selling in IT firms. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 786.58 points to 76,624.90 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 210.95 points to 23,959.80. Amid this downfall, the stock opened in the green at Rs 25.69, a gain of Rs 0.28, or 1.10 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 25.41 on the BSE. However, the logistics stock witnessed selling pressure and fell to a low of Rs 25.10, down Rs 0.31, or 1.22 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,870.24.

Key developments that led to a positive start

The stock opened in the green after the company provided significant information in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Thursday. The company said that in its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders approved the proposal to increase the Authorised Share Capital of the company and make necessary changes in the Memorandum of Association.

Additionally, special resolutions approved the transaction, valuation, share exchange ratio, share allotment, lock-in provisions, and UBO declarations related to Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd.

The company has also approved the proposal to acquire a 50.1 per cent stake (21,36,765 equity shares) in Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has delivered a solid return of 605.06 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 4.96 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 25.94 per cent, compared with a 10.14 per cent dip in the benchmark index.



Quarterly results

The company recently reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.96 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to a loss of Rs 58.98 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's board, at its meeting on May 30, approved the audited results for the March 2026 quarter and the full fiscal year. The company's consolidated income declined to Rs 128.25 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 576.52 crore a year earlier.