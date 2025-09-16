This smallcap logistics stock shows trend reversal even as market remains volatile - Do you own? While the stock has been highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 5.35 per cent, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day moving average.

Shares of BSE smallcap logistics stock Sindhu Trade Links surged over 18 per cent on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, even as the market remained volatile. The stock started in green at Rs 24.59 against the previous close of Rs 24.42 on the BSE. It later surged to touch a high of 28.76, a gain of 18.50 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 28.25 with a gain of 15.68 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,355.95 crore. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock began the trading session at Rs 24.60 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 28.88 and 24.30, respectively. The stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall despite volatility in the market.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1661.01 per cent in five years, but just 13.36 per cent in three years. Also, it has corrected 2.61 per cent in two years. In one year, it has gained 16.28 per cent compared to the correction of 0.98 per cent in the benchmark index.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 39.25, and the 52-week low is Rs 12.90. While the stock has been highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 5.35 per cent, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day moving average.

Share Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid hopes of progress in the India-US bilateral trade talks.

A day-long talk on the India-US bilateral trade deal will be held on Tuesday.

A rally in global peers also instilled optimism in the domestic stock market ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 201.69 points to 81,987.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 52.8 points to 25,122.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, and NTPC were among the major gainers.

