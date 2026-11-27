Shares of private hospital chain Park Medi World traded in the green even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower on Friday after a two-day rally, amid profit-taking in blue-chip IT stocks and HDFC Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 339 points to 83,958.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 73.10 points to 25,812.35. The rally comes as the company informed exchanges that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Mehar Mediserve LLP, the entity that owns and operates Mehar Hospital in Zirakpur. The stock opened in green at Rs 236.95 against the previous close of Rs 235.25 on the BSE. It later jumped to a high of Rs 239.25, a gain of Rs 4 or 1.70 per cent. However, it witnessed some profit booking and fell from the day's high. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 235.65, with a gain of Rs 0.40 or 0.17 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,178.45 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 305.25, hit on July 1, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 138.15, touched on December 18, 2025.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 57.53 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to a drop of 1.84 per cent in the benchmark index.

Acquired entity becomes wholly-owned subsidiary

The company has informed exchanges that under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the company confirmed that the transaction was finalised on November 26, 2026. With the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake from Mehar Mediserve LLP's existing partners on a fully diluted basis, the entity has officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Park Medi World Limited.

Q2 profit down

Meanwhile, the company reported a 30.81 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.45 crore in the September quarter owing to a steep rise in expenses.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 78.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 511.02 crore - its highest ever in a quarter - during the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 410.2 crore a year ago, the company said in a release.

During the first half of the current fiscal year, the hospital chain's revenue from operations rose to Rs 986.73 crore from Rs 808.97 crore in H1 FY26, as per the filing.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)