This small-cap stock gains even as benchmark indices trade with substantial losses - Check details Around 18,28 lakh shares of the company traded hands during today's session, much higher than the two-week average of 2.63 lakh.

Mumbai:

Shares of Eraaya Lifespaces gained on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 even as benchmark indices traded with substantial losses. The counter started the trading session in green at Rs 44.50 and went on to touch the high of Rs 45.55 on the BSE, a gain of around 4 per cent from the previous close of Rs 43.80. However, it later dipped amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 42.90. However, the stock ended the session in green at Rs 43.95. The action in the stock comes amid a spurt in volume by more than 6.95 times. Around 18,28 lakh shares of the company traded hands during today's session, much higher than the two-week average of 2.63 lakh.

Meanwhile, the company said its subsidiary, A.D.A.M. Consumer Health (ADAM), successfully achieved and upheld its URAC Health Content Provider Certification.

Stock Market Closing Bell

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to end lower on Wednesday, dragged down by selling pressure in HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries shares ahead of the impending US tariff deadline.

Flight of foreign capital from markets and a mixed trend in global equities impacted sentiments, traders said.

After the initial euphoria, the BSE Sensex later lost momentum and ended 287.60 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 83,409.69. During the day, it dropped 546.52 points or 0.65 per cent to 83,150.77.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 88.40 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 25,453.40.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards.

However, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, and Trent were the biggest gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled lower while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher. European markets were trading in positive territory in mid-session deals.