This SBI Life-owned stock trades in green as board to meet soon to decide on NCDs, check date and other detail The company said that the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to meet on December 15, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life-owned Paisalo Digital, a non-banking financial company, traded in green today as the company has informed exchanges about the date of the meeting of the operations and finance committee of the board of directors to consider and approve allotment of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 37.40 against the previous close of Rs 37.52 on the BSE. The stock later dipped to touch the low of Rs 37.11. However, it rebounded to touch the intraday high of Rs 38.30. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 37.57 with a gain of Rs 0.05 or Rs 0.13 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,417.07 crore.

Updates related to NCDs

Paisalo Digital has given two important updates. In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that it has made timely interest payments on its outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of USD 44 million, at a 7.5 per cent interest rate, due on December 10, 2025.

In another filing, the company said that the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to meet on December 15, 2025. In this meeting, the company will consider and approve the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Promoter increases stake

Meanwhile, the company informed exchanges that its promoter has increased its stake through open market transactions. Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of the company, has picked up 1.4 lakh shares of Paisalo Digital on November 19, another 8.37 lakh shares on November 18 and 43.94 lakh shares on November 13.

With this purchase, Equilibrated's total shareholding increased to 20.53 per cent from 19.94 per cent in the September quarter.

ALSO READ | Home near Jewar Airport soon: 973 plots to go on sale, check full details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)