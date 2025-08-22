This retail stock hits upper circuit ahead of board meet to raise funds - Check details Stock in focus today: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 50.45, which was hit on September 30, 2025. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 11.31.

Shares of Osia Hyper Retail Limited are locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined by over 0.50 per cent on Friday, August 22, 2025. The stock began trading at Rs 14.41 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as soon as the session started today. The stock surged amid firm buying. The scrip has been hitting the upper circuit for six consecutive trading sessions and has surged over 21 per cent in the last five days. Also, the stock is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) Stage I.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 52.03. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

The stock has corrected over 50 per cent in five years and 52 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 51 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 50.45, which was hit on September 30, 2025. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 11.31.

Company Plans To Raise Funds

The company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on August 23, 2025 to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds of up to Rs 650 crore. As per the information shared, the firm is planning to raise funds by way of preferential allotment, issue of convertible warrants, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other permissible instruments/modes.

Share Market Today

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday, after about a week-long rally, dragged by IT and bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 515.57 points to 81,484.90 at the time of writing the report. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 156.95 points to 24,926.80.