This renewable energy stock surges over 9% as markets bounce back after falling in early deals

Mumbai:

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System surged over 9 per cent on Thursday, December 4, 2025, even as stock markets bounced back into positive territory after a negative start. The stock opened flat on the National Stock Exchange as the 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 47 points to 25,938.95 in early trade. The counter later jumped to a high of Rs 92.01, representing a gain of 9.47 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 87.35 with a gain of 3.93 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 1,972.76 crore.

Share price history

According to data available on the NSE, the stock has yielded a multibagger return of 4,061.90 per cent in five years and 427.14 per cent in three years. However, the scrip has corrected 51.16 per cent in one year as against the positive return of 6.33 per cent by the benchmark index. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has dipped 47.89 per cent.

Wins solar project under PM Surya Ghar scheme

The company recently bagged a rooftop solar project under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The cost of the project is worth Rs 74 crore. The project has been awarded by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP), Servotech said in a statement.

Recently, in an exchange filing, the company announced a significant achievement from the Indian Patent Office. The company received a patent for its innovation, "System and Method for Charging an Electric Vehicle."

This technology solves a major problem in India's EV charging system: charging standard compatibility. This innovation allows GBT-based electric vehicles to be easily charged using CCS2 DC fast chargers.

The company stated in its exchange filing that while the EV industry is rapidly moving towards the CCS2 standard, many older vehicles still use GBT technology. Servotech's device acts as a smart converter, connecting to a CCS2 charger, enabling GBT vehicles to charge safely, quickly, and efficiently.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)