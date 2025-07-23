This renewable energy player receives LoA from Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Limited, check details Earlier, the company said that it is setting up a bio-energy plant in West Bengal with an investment of Rs 150 crore. In October last year, it announced plans to invest Rs 350 crore to set up a biogas plant and a distillery in Haryana.

Renewable energy player BCL Industries has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Limited (RSGSM) - the oldest Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of the Government of Rajasthan. The LoA is for the supplying 59 lakh litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) over a period of 6 months.

"...received letter of acceptance (LOA) for supplying 59 Lac litres of ENA, from its Bathinda (Punjab) distillery, over a period of next 6 months with a possibility of supplying additional 50% of the said order at the option of the buyer," the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, the company had received an order for supplying 60 lakh litres ENA from the Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Limited.

Earlier, the company said that it is setting up a bio-energy plant in West Bengal with an investment of Rs 150 crore. Additionally, the work on a similar project with 75 KLPD capacity in Bathinda, Punjab is in full swing.

In October last year, it announced plans to invest Rs 350 crore to set up a biogas plant and a distillery in Haryana.

In India, ethanol production is a key part of promoting bio-energy and biofuels, contributing to the adoption of environmentally friendly energy sources. Ethanol is a renewable fuel that is blended with petrol for use in vehicles, helping reduce carbon emissions. It is produced using biomass like agri waste etc.

Meanwhile, the counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 46.21 against the previous close of Rs 47.09 on the BSE. It hit the intraday low of Rs 45.77 before rebounding to touch the intraday high of Rs 47.68.

