This real estate stock to be in focus as company announces board meeting date: Check details

Shares of Excel Realty N Infra will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has scheduled a board meeting for October 24, 2025 to discuss an increase in the authorised share capital of the company. The company will also reconsider the decisions regarding fundraising as taken by the board on October 6, 2025.

"Evaluate revised proposal for raising funds by way of preferential allotment and/or issue of convertible warrants and/or Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other permissible instruments/modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

The stock fell 5 per cent in the morning trade to hit a lower circuit of Rs 1.56 on the BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 49.88. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1.86, and the 52-week low is Rs 0.65. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 220.07.

