This real estate stock gains as targets expansion in mining, oil and gas industry

Mumbai:

Despite flat cues from the Indian stock market, shares of small-cap stock Hazoor Multi Projects Limited are in action as the company has announced an acquisition to expand its business into the mining, oil and gas industry. The counter started the session in the green at Rs 39.54 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 39.17. Later, it scaled intraday highs of Rs 40.47. This translates to a gain of 3.31 per cent for the BSE-listed company. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 39.74. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

HMPL Share Acquisition Detail

The company has informed exchanges that it has acquired 51 per cent equity shares of Vyom Hydrocarbon Private Limited, which was incorporated to operate in the oil and gas sector to provide services and onshore drilling. HMPL has acquired 10,200 equity shares for a total consideration of over Rs 1 lakh.

Rationale Behind Acquisition

According to the company, the acquisition of YHPL is aimed at diversifying and expanding its operational footprint. HMPL is targeting to venture into new and high-growth sectors.

"VHPL operates in emerging sectors that are aligned with the Company’s long-term strategic objectives and operational strengths. The acquisition is expected to create synergies that support the Company’s growth and diversification plans," the company said in an exchange filing.

Rs 23 crore project from NHAI

Earlier, infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project has been secured through e-tender process.

The value of the awarded project is Rs 22.995 crore. HMPL is involved in renewable energy and road projects, undertaking engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work.

