This real-estate stock edges higher post strong Q1 results - Check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects gained on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after the company reported a substantial increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 43.21 against the previous close of Rs 43.35 on the BSE. However, it rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 44.05, representing a 1.61 per cent gain from the closing price of the previous trading session. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages.

HMPL Quarterly Results

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.79 crore for the April-June quarter of FY26. This is a 45.77 per cent increase in the net profit compared to Rs 9.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue of the company also surged 156.22 per cent to Rs 180.12 crore for the quarter under review, up from Rs 71.44 crore a year ago.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a massive return of 36233 per cent in five years against the growth of 112.82 per cent in the benchmark index. While it has delivered a 215 per cent return in two years, the stock has corrected 18.40 per cent so far this year.

Forms subsidiary to undertake power and RE projects

Meanwhile, infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects has incorporated a new arm to undertake power and renewable energy projects.

The development comes after the company informed about its plans to set up a 500 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, last month, and a 1.2 GW capacity solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra in January.

The subsidiary has been incorporated for the execution of power and green energy business, the company said.

Mumbai-based HMPL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in renewable energy and building road projects segments.

