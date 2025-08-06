This pharma stock gains post quarterly results even as markets trade lower - Check details Both the benchmark indices gave up early gains and were quoting lower. The BSE benchmark traded 82.53 points lower at 80,627.72, and the NSE Nifty quoted 29 points down at 24,620.55.

Shares of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited traded in the green, even as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, gave up early gains and were trading lower on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The stock opened in the red at Rs 46.50 against the previous close of Rs 47.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, it later gained to touch a high of Rs 48.48 amid firm buying. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 47.61, an increase of 0.87 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 127.45, hit on September 16, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 44.41.

Quarterly Results

The surge in the stock comes even as the company has reported an 85.84 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 0.19 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 as compared to Rs 1.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

According to the information shared, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter under concern. This is down by 12.18 per cent from Rs 19.03 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.

Also, EBITDA stands at Rs 1.00 crore in June 2025 down 57.63 per cent from Rs 2.36 crore in June 2024.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 124.18 points or 0.15 per cent to 80,834.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 21.85 points to 24,671.40.

Later, both the benchmark indices gave up early gains and were quoting lower. The BSE benchmark traded 82.53 points lower at 80,627.72, and the NSE Nifty quoted 29 points down at 24,620.55.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Trent, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, BEL, and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)