This pharma company to incorporate subsidiary in United States, raise funds - Check details

Mumbai:

A smallcap pharma stock is in focus as it has informed exchanges that its board has approved the incorporation of a company in the United States. As per the information shared, the acquired company will be a wholly owned subsidiary. The company also stated that its board has approved the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares. The company plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing equity shares in one or more tranches in foreign markets by offering equity shares through a public issue, qualified institutions placement, or private placement.

Face Value Of Equities

The company in focus here is Sudarshan Pharma. It said the equity shares will have a face value of Re 1 each.

"Approved the proposal to raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or eligible securities (convertible/non- convertible) through permissible modes in one or more tranches, in the course of domestic and/or international offering(s) in one or more foreign markets, by way of a public issue, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, private placement or a combination thereof of equity shares of the Company having face value of Re.1 (Rupee One only) each," the company said.

Acquisition Details

Sharing details about the acquisition, the company said the board has approved the incorporation of a company in the United States of America with the proposed name "Sudarshan Industries LLC" or such other name as may be approved by US authorities, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The entity being acquired belongs to manufacturing chemical and pharmaceutical products and will trade in general & FMCG goods.

The acquisition of the proposed subsidiary is being done with the objective of allowing the company to establish a place of business in the United States.

