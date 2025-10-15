This NSE-listed stock gains as company expands global footprint - Check details here Stock In Focus: The purpose of the subsidiary is to manage, monitor and invest in the company's other subsidiaries and related entities.

Shares of One Point One Solutions Limited, a small-cap company which is into Business Process Management (BPM) and digital transformation services, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has received approval to register its wholly-owned subsidiary, "One Point One Mena Holdings Ltd.", with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). According to the filing, this move will help the company expand its presence in the global market. According to the exchange filing, One Point One Mena Holdings Ltd will be incorporated as a 100 per cent subsidiary of One Point One Solutions Ltd. The purpose of the subsidiary is to manage, monitor and invest in the company's other subsidiaries and related entities.

The stock started the trading session at Rs 45.29, down 0.57 per cent or Rs 0.26, on the NSE today. However, the stock of the company, with a market cap of over Rs 1,200 crore, surged to hit a high of Rs 46.46, representing a gain of 1.99 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 69.99, hit on May 20, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 41.01.

The stock has fallen more than 6 per cent in the last five days, while it has risen 4 per cent in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has fallen more than 25 per cent.

On an annual basis, the stock has fallen more than 31 per cent over the last year. However, this stock has given investors a return of 2037 per cent over the previous five years.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a rally in Asian markets amid hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 354.57 points to 82,384.55 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 109.55 points to 25,255.05.

From the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv and Power Grid were among the major winners.