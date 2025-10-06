This NSE-listed renewable energy stock gains nearly 6% as markets rally - Check details Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Mumbai:

Shares of NSE-listed Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, that develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions, gained nearly 6 per cent on Monday, September 6, 2025 as Sensex jumped over 600 points supported by strong buying in IT and banking stocks. The stock opened in green at Rs 128.60 against the previous close of Rs 125.56 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It gained further to touch the high of Rs 133, a gain of 5.92 per cent from the closing price of last trading session. Last seen, it held firmly in green at Rs 131.55. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,972 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock, hit on October 11, 2024, is Rs 198.40 and the 52-week low is 97.55.

Company to install ultra-fast EV chargers

Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, Servotech Renewable Power System said in a statement.

Servotech Renewable Power System has received an order to install 10 ultra-fast direct current electric vehicle (DC EV) chargers of 240 kW each at Kempegowda International Airport for airside EV operations, it said.

As part of the initiative, the charging station will be strategically located within the airport premises to charge electric buses used for passenger transport between terminals and aircraft, and facilitate 24/7 airside EV operations further contributing to the reduction of the airport's transport carbon emissions.

As part of this project, Servotech Renewable will oversee the supply, erection, testing, commissioning, and five-year maintenance of the EV charging station.

Two-fold rise in net profit

The company posted a two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 7.71 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had reported Rs 3.45 crore net profit in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a filing.

