This NBFC to Rs 121 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures

As part of this initiative, the NBFC said that it is evaluating opportunities to establish overseas subsidiaries and strategic partnerships in key global financial hubs.

Mumbai:

A non-banking financial company (NBFC) has informed exchanges that its board of directors have approved the allotment of 12,100 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise Rs 121 crore. The company informed this in two separate filings. It said that the board has approved allotment of 10,000 NCDs and 2,100 NCDs for Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 121 crore.

"... Board of Directors of the Company by circulation held today, i.e. Monday, May 05, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 2100 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs, of face value of ₹1,00,000/- each at an issue price of Rs. 1,00,000/- each aggregating to ₹21,00,00,000 on Private Placement basis in terms of Private placement cum application letter," the filing reads.

The company under discussion is Standard Capital. Earlier, the company has informed exchanges that it is awaiting approvals from regulatory authorities, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to explore international markets as part of a broader strategy to expand its financial services portfolio and strengthen its global footprint.

As part of this initiative, the NBFC said that it is evaluating opportunities to establish overseas subsidiaries and strategic partnerships in key global financial hubs.

"The proposed international ventures will focus on secured and unsecured lending, trade finance, and wealth management solutions, tailored to both individual and institutional clients," the company said.

