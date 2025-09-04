This NBFC to issue 5,000 non-convertible debentures - Check coupon rate, tenure and other details The shares of the company started the trading session in green at Rs 34 against the previous close of Rs 33.33. The stock gained further to hit a high of Rs 35.26, representing a 5.79 per cent gain.

Mumbai:

Life Insurance Corporation of India-backed non-banking financial institution (NBFC) firm Paisalo Digital has informed exchanges that the operations and finance committee of the board of directors of the company has approved raising Rs 50 crore through the issuance of debt securities via private placement. According to the information shared, the company will issue up to 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 50 crore.

Coupon Rate And Tenure

As per the information shared with exchanges, the NCDs will carry a coupon rate of 10 per cent per annum. Also, the tenure of the instrument is 36 months.

Date Of Allotment And Maturity

The company said that the tentative allotment date is September 10, 2025, and redemption will be at the end of 36 months from the date of allotment.

Schedule Of Payment Of Coupon/Interest And Principal

The filing stated that the coupon will be payable monthly and redemption will be in four equal quarterly instalments, starting from the 9th quarter. The debentures are proposed to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

"The NCDs shall be secured by way of a first ranking Pari-passu charge on loan receivables (“Hypothecated Receivables”) to maintain the value of security at all times equal to 1.10 times (One Decimal One Zero times) the aggregate amount of principal and interest outstanding of the NCDs," the company said.

Share Price Today

The shares of the company started the trading session in green at Rs 34 against the previous close of Rs 33.33. The stock gained further to hit a high of Rs 35.26, representing a 5.79 per cent gain.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 14.2% during this period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)