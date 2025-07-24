This NBFC stock ends 10% higher despite selling pressure in Indian stock market - Check details The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has a market cap of Rs 3,195 crore. The firm earlier stated that it has serviced over 59 lakh customers.

Mumbai: The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has a market cap of Rs 3,195 crore. The firm earlier stated that it has serviced over 59 lakh customers.