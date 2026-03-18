This NBFC stock in focus as company raises $15 million through first-ever external borrowing

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life Insurance-backed smallcap NBFC (non-banking financial company) Paisalo Digital Ltd are in focus today as the company shared important information after market hours on Tuesday. Following this update, the stock traded in the green for a brief period. In its latest exchange filing, the company said that it has raised USD 15 million through its first-ever external borrowing (ECB). This move is significant toward strengthening and diversifying its funding sources. The proceeds will be used to provide loans to MSMEs, income-generating businesses, and other critical sectors.

In its filing, the company stated that this will provide the company with affordable, long-term funding, thereby reducing its costs. Furthermore, the deal demonstrates investor confidence in the company's operations, strong loan quality, and technology-driven model.

Share price today

The stock started the trading in the red despite benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallying in early trade on Wednesday, building on gains of the past two trading sessions, amid a drop in crude oil prices and a firm trend in global peers. The stock opened at Rs 34.28 against the previous close of Rs 34.61 on the BSE. However, the stock gained momentum and touched the high of Rs 34.99, representing a gain of 1.09 per cent from the last closing price. However, the gain lasted for a brief period and fell to touch the low of Rs 33.94. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 34.19 with a dip of 1.21 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,109.66 crore.

According to data from Trendlyne, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83 per cent stake in Paisalo Digital.

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7 per cent to Rs 10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)