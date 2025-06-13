This NBFC declares allotment of commercial paper to State Bank of India: Check maturity date The date of allotment of the commercial papers is June 13, meanwhile, the maturity or redemption date has been fixed at September 12, 2025.

Small-cap Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital has announced the allotment of commercial papers to the State Bank of India (SBI). In an exchange filing, the company said that it has allotted a total of 60 commercial papers with an issue price of Rs 4.86 lakh. “ We wish to inform you that on June 13, 2025 the Operations and Finance Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited has made an allotment of following Commercial Papers,” the company said.

Date of Allotment

The filing said the commercial papers' allotment date is June 13, 2025.

Maturity or Redemption Date

As per the information shared with the exchanges, the maturity or redemption date has been fixed at September 12, 2025.

What is commercial paper?

Commercial papers are short-term, unsecured debt instruments issued by companies or financial institutions to raise funds. This is considered to be an alternative to costlier methods of funding.

Banks, including SBI, often invest in them as part of their liquidity management or to earn short-term returns.

As per the shareholding pattern at the end of December 2024 quarter, state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds more than 1 per cent stake in the company.

Paisalo undertakes transactions worth over Rs 3,400 cr in 2 years

Earlier, the NBFC said it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

It demonstrates the company's commitment towards financial inclusion by leveraging technology and robust partnerships with leading financial institutions to provide seamless banking facilities to India's under-banked population, it said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)