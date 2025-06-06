This metal stock gains 8% as market rebounds after RBI cuts repo rate In an exchange filing, the BSE smallcap company said it recorded a net profit of Rs 11.12 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap gained over 8 per cent on Friday as the market rebounded following Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent. The stock started the session at Rs 97.83, with a small gain from the previous close of Rs 96.22 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 103.94 - a jump of 8.02 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The stock, which has outperformed the sector by 5.03 per cent, trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

52-Week High, Low

On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 97 and touched a high of 103.90. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 210.85, hit on September 23, 2024. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 84.80. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,055 crore.

The counter has given a return of 107 per cent to its investors in three years. However, it has corrected over 13 per cent in one year and around 35 per cent so far this year.

Meanwhile, SBI Securities has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Hi-Tech Pipes, assigning a revised target price of Rs 138, an upside potential of 43.4 per cent from the current market price of Rs 96.2.

Quarterly Results

The company's total income increased to Rs 733.75 crore from Rs 680.75 crore a year ago.

Sales volume increased 8 per cent to 1,16,032 MT from 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24, reflecting higher demand.

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose 66 per cent to Rs 72.95 crore against Rs 43.93 crore in FY24. Revenues during the year grew by 14 per cent to Rs 3,068 crore from Rs 2,699 crore, supported by record sales volumes.

Hi-Tech Pipes owns and operates six integrated manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, having a combined installed capacity of 7,50,000 metric tonnes (MT) per annum.