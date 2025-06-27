This logistic stock below Rs 100 to decide on mainboard NSE listing, shares gain - Check details The company posted 59.9 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 6.44 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Revenue rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 114.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 92.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

Mumbai:

Shares of global logistics player Tiger Logistics gained on Friday, June 27, 2025, as the company informed exchanges that it plans to list stock on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The stock opened in the green at Rs 57.96 on the BSE, against its previous close of Rs 57.68. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 58.45. The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 80.44 and a 52-week low of Rs 31.99. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 200-day moving averages.

Listing on National Stock Exchange

The company is planning to list its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In an exchange filing, the company stated that its board of directors will meet next month to consider and approve the listing on the NSE. The meeting is scheduled for July 2, 2025.

"...to consider and approve the proposal of Direct Listing of securities of the Company on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) Main Board subject to fulfilment of requisite criteria for Listing on Main Board of NSE and other requisite statutory approvals, along with other items as per the agenda," the filing reads.

Trading Window Closed

Meanwhile, the trading window for dealing in securities of Tiger Logistics will remain closed from Thursday, June 26, 2025, for all designated persons. It will remain closed for 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 or the declaration of the board meeting outcome.

Q4 profit grows to Rs 6.44 crore

The company reported a 59.9 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 6.44 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company posted a net profit of Rs 4.02 crore for the January-March FY24 period, as stated in an exchange filing. Revenue rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 114.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 92.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

