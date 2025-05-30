This LIC-backed NBFC to consider allotment of non-convertible debentures soon - Check details Earlier, the company said that it had raised the first tranche of USD 50 million through the issuance of secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

Mumbai:

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital Ltd has announced that its operations and finance committee will consider the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement. According to information shared with exchanges, the meeting is scheduled to be held on June 3, 2025. The NBFC is backed by LIC and it holds 1.9 per cent stake in the company. Also, SBI Life Insurance holds 9.4 per cent.

Quarterly Results

In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 46.29 crore, up 26 per cent from Rs 36.61 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's net profit for the full year stood at Rs 200.12 crore, a 12 per cent year-on-year growth.

The company also said that its board has recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent i.e. RS 0.10 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

Raised First Tranche Of USD 50 Million

Earlier, Paisalo Digital said that it had raised the first tranche of USD 50 million through the issuance of secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

This was the first event of FCCB issuance from Paisalo Digital Ltd. The company said it would be executed following applicable external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank, the NBFC said in a release.

The company aims to raise up to USD 75 million through FCCBs in one or more tranches.

The issuance of FCCBs aims to fortify the company's capital base, borrowing profile and support its ongoing business initiatives.

"The issuance of our first FCCB marks a pivotal step in bolstering our borrowing profile and accelerating growth," said Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital.

Paisalo said it has so far serviced over 65 lakh customers and has 3,275 touch points across 22 states in the country.

