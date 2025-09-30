This LIC-backed NBFC stock trades in green even as markets remain volatile - Check share price The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.63. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital, which is engaged in the credit business, are in action today even as the market remained volatile. The stock started the trading session in the red as it opened at Rs 36.80 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 36.87. However, it rebounded and touched the high of Rs 38.22, representing a gain of 3.66 per cent from the previous close. Last seen it was trading at Rs 37.95 with a gain of 2.93 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,423.54 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened in green with a slight gain at Rs 36.82 against the previous close of Rs 36.81. The counter touched the intraday high of Rs 38.24 and an intraday low of Rs 36.82.

The stock has gained after four days of consecutive fall. Technically, it trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.63. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stocks has gained 198 per cent in 10 years and 84.22 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 37 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has dipped 23 per cent as against the gain of 2.26 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Tuesday, after falling sharply in the past seven trading days, helped by buying in bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 312.88 points to 80,677.82 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 96.9 points to 24,731.80.

From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Titan, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers.

