This jewellery stock under 50 surges over 15% amid positive market momentum - Details Technically, the stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd surged over 15 per cent amid positive market momentum on Wednesday, i.e. on June 11, 2025. The counter opened gap up with at Rs 19.99 with a gain of 3.74 per cent from the previous close of Rs 19.27 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 22.29. This is a jump of 15.69 per cent from the last closing price of the stock. Last seen, it held firm in green and was trading at Rs 21.79. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) the counter started the session in green at Rs 19.28 and touched the intraday high of Rs 22.30.

The surge in the price comes amid a spike in trading volume by more than 6.74 times. Around 21.74 lakh shares changed hands today at the time of writing the story. This is higher than the two-week average volume of 5.81 lakh.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 33.80 on November 11, 2024 and 52-week low of Rs 14.02 on August 6, 2024. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,138 crore.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 67.12. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock Split In 1:10 Ratio

Motisons Jewellers had announced a stock split of 1:10 in September last year.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green today, tracking positive global cues amid US-China trade talks optimism and foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 118.11 points to 82,509.83 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 33.3 points to 25,137.55.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory. US markets ended higher on Tuesday.