This jewellery stock to be in focus as company allots 6.85 crore shares following warrant conversion, details

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller will be in focus today, i.e. on January 23, 2026, as the company has informed exchanges about the allotment of 6,85,50,000 equity shares through the conversion of fully convertible warrants. In an exchange filing, the company said that the board of directors of the company, through a circular resolution, approved the allotment of 6,85,50,000 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each. The allotment is part of a larger issuance of 48,08,02,500 fully convertible warrants previously initiated in late 2024.

Key information related to conversion

As part of this conversion, the company has received around Rs 28.89 crore, representing the remaining 75 per cent payment required for the conversion.

1:10 stock split: The conversion of the warrants was adjusted from a face value of Rs 10 to Re 1 per share following a 1:10 stock split.

The conversion rate for these warrants was at an adjusted issue price of Rs 5.62 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 4.62 per share.

It is to be noted that the fresh allotment has resulted in a marginal shift in the company's ownership structure. The company said that the newly allotted equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

Share price

The stock ended the last trading session in the green with a gain of 1.43 per cent at Rs 10.67 against the previous close of Rs 10.52. During the day, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 10.73 and 10.50, respectively. The company's market cap stood at Rs 7,817.63 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a strong return of 316.80 per cent in five years. It has yielded a return of 55.77 per cent in three years and 88.85 in two years. However, the stock has corrected 24.33 per cent in one year, as against the positive return of 7.73 per cent by the benchmark index. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 14.61 per cent.

