This jewellery stock surges 19% amid rally in stock market - Check Details

Shares of Jaipur-based retail jeweller company Motisons Jewellers Ltd gained over 19 per cent amid a strong rally in the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday, i.e. on June 9, 2025. The counter started the session in green at Rs 17.11 against the BSE's previous close of Rs 16.98. It surged further to touch the intraday high of Rs 20.20 - a gain of 19.17 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 33.40, and the 52-week low is Rs 14. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,946.28.

On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 17.15 and touched the intraday high of Rs 20.25.

Stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 18.48 per cent in the period. It is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

Strong Debut On Bourses

Shares of Motisons Jewellers were listed on the bourses with a huge premium of 98 per cent. The stock made its debut at Rs 109 on the National Stock Exchange, reflecting a massive jump of 98.18 per cent from the issue price of Rs 55. The initial public offer (IPO) of the company had received a good response from investors and was subscribed a whopping 159.61 per cent during the three-day subscription window.

Stock Split In 1:10 Ratio

In September last year, the company announced a stock split of 1:10. Motisons Jewellers said the board approved the stock split to enhance the liquidity of the company's shares and make them more affordable for small investors.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in the morning trade on Monday amid positive global cues and upbeat investors' sentiment following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 's announcement of a 50 basis point repo rate.



(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)