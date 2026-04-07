This jewellery stock rises nearly 10% as revenue jumps 32% in Jan-Mar quarter, details here

Mumbai:

Share of Delhi-based PC Jeweller surged nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday after the company said its standalone revenue grew 32 per cent annually during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year ended March 2026. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 8.88, up from the previous close of Rs 8.57 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.81 times, the counter gained further and touched the high of Rs 9.29, representing a gain of 9.68 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 8.59 with a gain of 1.42 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,794.27 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 8.90 and touched the intraday high of Rs 9.27.

PC Jewellar quarterly update

According to the exchange filing, the company concluded the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal with a standalone revenue growth of about 32 per cent YoY (year-on-year).

"Consistent performance across all quarters has contributed to FY2026 emerging as a very positive year with a revenue growth of approximately 49 per cent YoY, marking meaningful progress in the company's ongoing turnaround journey," the filing said.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,243.25 crore. PC Jeweller said the company remains committed to its target of achieving a debt-free status in the near future.

During the last quarter, the company further reduced its outstanding debt to banks by about 23 per cent under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement.

Meanwhile, the company's subsidiary has incorporated PCJ Mining SARL in the Republic of Chad to undertake the extraction of precious metal ores.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 51.58 per cent in 10 years. However, it has delivered a strong 219 per cent return over five years and 202 per cent over three years. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 7.95 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)