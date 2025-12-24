This jewellery stock gains after signing MoU with UP government, check full details here The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall and but is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller Ltd gained on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, as the company informed exchanges that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government. The stock began the session higher, even as benchmark indices started the trading session mixed. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 8.27 points to start the session at 85,533.11, the Nifty shed 6.5 points to open at 26,170.65. The stock opened in green at Rs 9.67 against the previous close of Rs 9.58 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 9.73, representing a gain of 1.56 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading with a gain of 0.10 per cent at Rs 9.59, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,951.43. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the session at Rs 9.61 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 9.72 and 9.54, respectively.

The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall and but is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Signs MoU with UP government

PC Jeweller has informed exchanges that its proposal to set up 1,000 jewellery retail franchise units was recently approved by the Uttar Pradesh government's Directorate of Industries and Enterprise Promotion for onboarding as a franchise brand on the CM Yuva portal.

Further to this, the company signed an MoU with the CM Yuva Mission, operated under the MSME and Export Promotion Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, regarding entrepreneurship development and employment generation, a copy of which was received by the company on December 23, 2025.

According to the company, the MoU aims to promote entrepreneurship in the state, enhance youth employability, encourage self-employment, and contribute to the economic development of Uttar Pradesh through innovation-based businesses. The company also stated that this initiative will allow it to expand its jewellery retail network.

ALSO READ | PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends soon: Step-by-step guide to complete the process before it’s too late

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)