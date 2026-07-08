This IT stock trades in green even as benchmark indices fall over 1.50% amid fresh US-Iran tensions

Mumbai:

Despite benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining significantly on Wednesday amid renewed US-Iran tensions and a fresh spike in crude oil prices, shares of BSE-listed Blue Cloud Softech Solutions traded in the green. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,222.65 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 76,958.07, the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 380.30 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 24,018.40. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 21.70, up from the previous close of Rs 21.55, on the BSE. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 22.09, representing a gain of 2.50 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 21.60, up 0.23 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,629.67 crore.

What's behind the gain

This gain is due to significant information the IT company released before the stock market opened today. The company, in its latest exchange filing today, said it has successfully completed the deployment of its AI-based social media monitoring and intelligence platform, SOCEYE (formerly Blura Saga), for the Social Media Unit of the Hyderabad City Police.

The platform is now fully live, police personnel have been trained, and the company will continue to provide technical support. This project was completed under a purchase order dated March 31, 2026, which recognised SOCEYE as the company's proprietary technology developed in India.

What does the platform do?

According to the company, the platform will quickly identify rumours and fake news by monitoring social media in multiple Indian languages ​​in real time, verify viral claims and manipulated images using AI, escalate citizen complaints received on social media to the relevant authorities, and preserve digital evidence in accordance with legal and judicial standards.

SOCEYE provides all the necessary information to the social media unit on a single dashboard. The company said the platform is now being used by several law enforcement units in Telangana and may be made available to police in other metropolitan cities across the country.

The company also said that SOCEYE operates only on publicly available social media content and is in accordance with applicable laws, including the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

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