This IT stock surges over 7% as sub-division of equity shares gets fully implemented - Check details

Shares of Kellton Tech surged over 7 per cent on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, amid volatility in the stock market. The action in the stock comes as the company informed exchanges that the sub-division of the equity shares has now been fully implemented. The stock opened at Rs 26.95 against the previous close of Rs 26.55 on the BSE. Later, it jumped to touch the high of Rs 28.50, representing a gain of 7.34 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

The scrip trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 35.50, and the 52-week low of Rs 19.01. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,384 crore.

5:1 Stock Split

"The Sub-division (Split) of the Company's equity shares has now been fully implemented and the effect of the split is already reflected from Monday, July 28, 2025, for both existing and prospective shareholders," the company said in an exchange filing today.

With this, the face value of the equity shares has been revised from Rs 5 each to Rs 1 each.

The company had fixed July 25, 2025, as the record date for its proposed 5:1 stock split. This means that one share of the company will be divided into five shares. The board had approved the subdivision in mid-June.

A stock split is a corporate action that helps increase the liquidity of the shares. In this, the company divides one share into several parts, as decided by the company. This reduces the face value of each share.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Tuesday, extending their downward journey to the fourth day running, amid uncertainty related to the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.77 points to 80,620.25 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 71.25 points to 24,609.65. However, it later rebounded and gained 384.25 points or 0.48 per cent to trade at 81,275.27 at the time of writing the report.