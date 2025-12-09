This IT stock surges over 16% even as stock markets tumbled in early trade, do you own? The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 31.03. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged over 16 per cent on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, even as stock markets tumbled in early trade amid weak global cues and continuous foreign fund outflows. The stock of the IT company opened with a slight gain at Rs 20.88 against the previous close of Rs 20.83 on the BSE. However, it surged amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.70 times and touched a high of Rs 24.20, representing a gain of 16.18 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 20.06. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 23.79 with a gain of 14.21 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,037.91 crore. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 31.03. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 287 per cent in five years and 227.93 per cent in three years. However, the scrip has corrected 28.44 per cent and two years and 66.87 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, 52.58 per cent as against the positive return of 8.06 per cent by the benchmark index.

What's behind the rally?

The action in the stock comes after the company on Monday shared details about share swap information. On 8 December 2025 , the company announced that it had received in-principle approval for its application to acquire M/s AIS Anywhere through a preferential allotment via a share swap.

The company stated that a total of 31,68,00,000 equity shares will be issued under this offer. Of these, 14,10,75,000 shares will be given to promoter Janaki Yarlagadda and 17,57,25,000 shares will be given to non-promoter M/s Siraj Holdings LLC.

