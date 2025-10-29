This IT stock surges 20% after signing deal to build AI chips for the oil, gas industry: Check details The stock has yielded returns of 377.67 per cent over five years and 303.66 per cent over three years. However, it has corrected 30.97 per cent in two years.

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged around 20 per cent on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after the company signed a USD 15 million memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop edge AI chips tailored for the oil and gas (O&G) industry. The stock opened with a gain of 5.65 per cent at Rs 25.24 on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 23.89. Amid heavy trading volume, the counter jumped 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 28.66. The BSE-listed smallcap company has a 52-week high of Rs 79.95, hit on November 11, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,250.38 crore.

MoU with Byte Eclipse

The company has signed a USD 15 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a US-based IoT company, Byte Eclipse. As part of this pack, the company will design and develop Edge AI Chips tailored for the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry.

"The primary objective of this collaboration is to create advanced Edge AI chips that enable real-time, on-site data processing and decision-making for mission-critical applications like Predictive Maintenance (PdM). These chips will address the unique challenges of the O&G sector, including harsh environments, remote locations, and the need for secure, efficient, and autonomous operations," the company said in an exchange filing.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed within 18 months. The IT company said that future phases will aim at scaling up production and expanding deployment internationally.

Share Price History

The stock has yielded a positive return of 377.67 per cent in five years and 303.66 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 30.97 per cent in two years and 59.82 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 41 per cent as compared to the positive return of 8.33 per cent by the benchmark index.

