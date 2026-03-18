This IT stock rebounds after 5 days of consecutive fall amid action in the sector, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap IT company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, with a market cap of around Rs 900 crore, witnessed a strong rally today as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded mostly higher, building on gains of the past two trading sessions, amid a drop in crude oil prices and a firm trend in global peers. The rally in the stock comes as the IT sector has gained by 3.36 per cent. The stock opened in the red at Rs 16.30, down from the previous close of Rs 16.44 on the BSE. However, it rebounded and touched the high of Rs 17.25, representing a gain of 4.92 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 17.08 with a gain of 3.89 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 901.49 crore.

The stock has gained after five days of consecutive fall and technically trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 38.95. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Collaboration with FutureAge

In a recent exchange filing, the company announced that Kelton Tech, in collaboration with FutureAge AI Labs, has created a new AI-first B2B travel platform called Journey. The platform is specifically designed for travel businesses to make their operations simpler, faster, and smarter. AI is used at every stage, from supplier onboarding to pricing, booking management, servicing, and customer follow-up.

In the filing, the company stated that India's travel sector is rapidly digitising, but B2B travel platforms still lag behind in many areas. Travel agents and distribution partners face challenges including disparate supplier systems, lengthy service processes, low personalisation, and rising operational costs.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)