This IT stock in focus ahead of board meeting to consider raising funds - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of IT company Kellton Tech Solutions are in focus as the company's board of directors will meeting on September 6, 2025 to consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of fresh equity shares and/or convertible securities or any other securities of the company. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for September 2, 2025. Ahead of this, the company informed exchanges about the allotment upon conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs).

Share Price Today

Shares of the company started the trading session at Rs 25.64 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 25.38. The stock gained further to touch a high of Rs 25.75, representing a 1.45 per cent gain. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 25.68 with an increase of 1.18 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,266.54 crore.

Share Price History

The stock has yielded a positive return of 240.58 per cent in five years and 82.91 per cent in three years. While the stock has gained 42.27 per cent in two years, it has corrected 15.64 per cent in one year.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 35.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 19.01.

Share Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday, buoyed by GST rate cuts announcement and a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 318.55 points to 81,036.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 98.05 points to 24,832.35.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Power Grid, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

However, the benchmark index pared early gains and fell 278.51 or 0.35 per cent to trade at 80,439.50 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, NSE fell 71.45 or 0.29 per cent to 24,662.85.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)