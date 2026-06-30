This IT stock hits upper circuit even as stock markets decline amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based software company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions hit a 5 per cent upper circuit even as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell on Tuesday amid uncertainty over the next round of US–Iran negotiations in Doha. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade, paring its opening gains, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 40.10 points to 23,908.80. Amid this, the shares of the company opened in the red at Rs 18.50 against the previous close of Rs 19.01 on the BSE. However, it gained momentum amid buying at these levels and gained 5 per cent to lock in the upper circuit of Rs 19.96. However, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Relative Strength Index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 48.17. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall and has outperformed the sector by 6.85 per cent. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

Empanelled by BSNL for captive non-public network services

The action in the stock comes a day after the company stated that it has been empanelled by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) as a Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) Provider under Category III. According to the filing, the formal agreement has been executed and will be valid for 60 months. It is important to note that captive non-public networks are emerging as an important component of India’s digital transformation, enabling enterprises to deploy secure, reliable and dedicated communication networks tailored to their operational requirements.

Under the empanelment, BCSSL will be eligible to partner with BSNL across its areas of operation for enterprise CNPN projects.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, hit on November 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51.