This IT stock hits upper circuit as company expands footprint in health industry - Check details According to Grand View Research, the global digital health industry market size of USD 288.55 billion in 2024 is projected to reach USD 946.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.22%.

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited are once again in action on Thursday, July 3, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges about its expansion. The company said that it has expanded its footprint in the global digital health industry with the launch of the BluHealth Platform v2.0. According to the company, this product version has potential demand with the few pipeline customers, which would scale up to a USD 6 million business.

According to Grand View Research, as quoted by the company, the global digital health industry market size of USD 288.55 billion in 2024 is projected to reach USD 946.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.22%.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock was locked in a two per cent upper circuit today. The counter started trading at Rs 34.09 against the previous close of Rs 33.43 on the BSE.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 130.50, hit on July 29, 2024 and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95, which it touched on April 17, 2025.

Share Price History

The IT stock has given a multibagger return of 480.75 per cent in three years and 468 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 68 per cent in one year.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the acquisition of AIS Anywhere for Rs 752.32 crore through a share swap deal (5 Blue Cloud shares for every 1 AIS Anywhere share) will make it a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move aims to bolster Blue Cloud's presence in the US market and leverage AIS Anywhere's expertise in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, IoT, and enterprise solutions.'

AIS Anywhere’s expertise spans a wide array of critical technological domains, enabling the company to address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities encountered by modern enterprises.

The acquisition of shares is likely to be completed within 12 months from the date the agreements were executed.