This IT stock gains despite market volatility, company posted strong revenue in Q4 - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, an AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions specialist, are in green even as benchmark indices remained volatile today. Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade as investors remained concerned over the US–Iran situation. However, they recovered with Sensex rising over 400 points from the day's low and Nifty reclaimed the 23,350-mark. Amid this, the shares of the started the trading session in green. The counter opened at Rs 18.40, a gain of Rs 0.40 against the previous close of Rs 18 on the BSE. Amid value buying, the stock gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 18.90, representing a gain of Rs 0.90 or 5 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 18.25 with a gain of Rs 0.25 or 1.39 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,374.37 crore.

However, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 42.01. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Company posts Rs 1,000 crore revenue

The company recently announced its quarterly results and has announced that it surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore annual revenue milestone for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. According to an exchange filing, the company has posted operational revenues of Rs 1,002 crore for FY26, representing a strong 26 per cent expansion over the Rs 796.86 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 277.52 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 265.41 crore in Q3 FY26.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a strong return of 309.89 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 44.07 per cent in three years and 19.26 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 13.92 per cent as against the dip of 12.23 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)