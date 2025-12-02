This IT stock gains as company plans expansion into agri-tech, health-tech sectors According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 546.96 per cent in five years and 172.33 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 35.45 per cent in two years and 42.32 per cent in one year.

Shares of IT services and business solutions provider Bartronics India trade in green on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid continuous foreign fund outflows and uncertainty over repo rate cuts. The stock opened in green at Rs 11.68 against the previous close of Rs 11.55 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.23 times, the stock surged to hit an intraday high of 11.94, a gain of 3.37 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 11.71 with a gain of 1.39 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 356.66 crore. The action in stock comes after two days of consecutive falls. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 24.62, and the 52-week low is Rs 11.50.

Expansion into agri-tech, health-tech sectors

In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that its board of directors has approved the "Project AVIO Unified Rural Platform." This platform will integrate technology, financial services, agriculture-related services, rural businesses, and climate-based solutions in rural areas.

Inputs such as seeds and fertilizers, digital advisories, finance, carbon services, market linkages, and supply chain support will be provided to farmers in a phased manner.

The company also stated that it will expand into the health-tech business, which will be operated as a separate subsidiary.



Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 546.96 per cent in five years and 172.33 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 35.45 per cent in two years and 42.32 per cent in one year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has dipped 35.62 per cent as against the positive return of 8.51 per cent by benchmark index.