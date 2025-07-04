This IT stock continues upward trend for second straight session despite the market sell-off - Here's why Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen by 5.61 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of IT-enabled service provider Kellton Tech Solutions continued to gain for the second consecutive day today despite the stock market sell-off amid mixed global cues as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of India's upcoming trade deal with the US. The stock began the session at Rs 129.85, compared to its previous close of Rs 129.70 on the BSE. It gained further to hit an intraday high of Rs 137.9. This is a gain of 6.53 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 136.05. In between, it hit a low of Rs 126.90.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days, rising by 5.61 per cent during this period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The action in stock comes as the meeting of the Security Issuance Committee of the Board of Directors of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited is scheduled to be held today.

As per the information shared, the board will consider and approve the conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) into equity shares of the company and discuss associated matters in continuation of the earlier fund-raising approved and allotted by the committee.

What Are Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds?

Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds or FCCBs are debt instruments issued by a company. Generally, it is issued in a foreign currency and can be converted into equity shares of the company at the holder's discretion. While this offers companies an opportunity to raise capital internationally, it also provides investors with the potential for equity upside.

How FCCBs Work?

When a company issues FCCBs, it receives funds in a foreign currency and pays regular interest (also known as coupon rates) to the bondholders until maturity or conversion.

For investors, they act as a regular income during the tenure they hold the bonds. Additionally, they can benefit from potential gains if the company's stock rises above the conversion price.